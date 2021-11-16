Invesco Ltd. Sells 216,792 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,295,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216,792 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.48% of TPI Composites worth $62,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,585,000 after buying an additional 872,474 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at about $45,189,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TPI Composites by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in TPI Composites by 64.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 679,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,878,000 after purchasing an additional 265,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in TPI Composites by 85.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 498,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after purchasing an additional 229,169 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.71 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

