Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Sets New 52-Week High at $162.37

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $162.37 and last traded at $162.15, with a volume of 31553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.93.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.11.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,678,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,427,000 after buying an additional 68,148 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $523,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 54.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 52,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 18,687 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.