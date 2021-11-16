Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $161.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $162.26.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

