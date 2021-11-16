Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 8,616 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,680% compared to the average volume of 484 put options.

SPHB opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average is $75.19. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $50.24 and a 52-week high of $83.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,882,000 after buying an additional 465,946 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,114,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,682,000 after purchasing an additional 362,814 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,480,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,755,000 after buying an additional 264,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,332,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,694,000 after purchasing an additional 230,347 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.