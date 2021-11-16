Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) by 24.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,166 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000.

NYSEARCA:RFV opened at $98.97 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.62 and a fifty-two week high of $99.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.86.

