Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Down 62.8% in October

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the October 14th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE VGM opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.93. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $14.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

