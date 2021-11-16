Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Down 74.1% in October

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the October 14th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ ICMB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,117. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.83 million, a P/E ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 2.41.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -428.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 399,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $2,503,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 12.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,846 shares in the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

