Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Down 74.1% in October

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the October 14th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ ICMB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,117. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.83 million, a P/E ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 2.41.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.
In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 399,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $2,503,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 12.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,846 shares in the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
