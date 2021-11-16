Investec Group (LON:INVP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $295.92

Investec Group (LON:INVP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 295.92 ($3.87) and traded as high as GBX 356 ($4.65). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 354.80 ($4.64), with a volume of 451,612 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 311.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 295.92.

Get Investec Group alerts:

In other Investec Group news, insider Fani Titi acquired 250,000 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £757,500 ($989,678.60).

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.