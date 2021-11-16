Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for 1.1% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of CarMax by 68.6% in the third quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 183,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,490,000 after purchasing an additional 74,715 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CarMax by 9.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 9.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 5.2% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $149.62 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.89 and a 200-day moving average of $130.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.