Investors Buy Large Volume of Chevron Call Options (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 684,943 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,850% compared to the average daily volume of 35,130 call options.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,972,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,401 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,366 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4,530.3% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 91,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 558,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,691,000 after acquiring an additional 49,895 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.28. 10,443,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,453,424. Chevron has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $118.08. The firm has a market cap of $226.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

