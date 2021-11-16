INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 333.98% and a negative net margin of 690.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS.

NASDAQ:INVO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,690. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99. INVO Bioscience has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of -0.99.

Several research firms have commented on INVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INVO Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of INVO Bioscience from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other INVO Bioscience news, CFO Andrea Goren bought 30,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

