Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT Lowered to $31.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.27.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $19.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 52,425 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 454,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after buying an additional 116,815 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 334.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 78,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 60,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

