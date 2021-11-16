Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. owned 0.15% of Vaccitech worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VACC. DC Funds LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,776,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth $2,184,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $839,000. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VACC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaccitech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VACC opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72. Vaccitech plc has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.25. Equities analysts predict that Vaccitech plc will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaccitech Company Profile

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

