Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,096 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.73.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $108.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

