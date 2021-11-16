Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

NYSE BMY opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $132.36 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.