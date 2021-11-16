Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $16.99 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,059 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.3% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

AAPL stock opened at $150.02 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.59 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.