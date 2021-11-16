Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Watsco accounts for about 1.1% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Watsco by 14,702.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 173,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,856,000 after purchasing an additional 172,757 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,250,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Watsco by 2,672.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after acquiring an additional 97,016 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Watsco by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,071,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,746,000 after acquiring an additional 76,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Watsco by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,081,000 after acquiring an additional 76,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $300.91 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.49.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

WSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

