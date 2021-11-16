Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,985.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,020.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,847.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,678.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,930 shares of company stock worth $533,966,251 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

