IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $1,042,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in IQVIA by 162.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after buying an additional 59,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 49.9% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.42.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $251.81 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.52 and a 52 week high of $265.34. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.