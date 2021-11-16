IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Short Interest Down 67.4% in October

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the October 14th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:IRCP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $83.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.66.
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.19 million for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative net margin of 366.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%.
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.
Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.