IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Short Interest Down 67.4% in October

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the October 14th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:IRCP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $83.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.66.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.19 million for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative net margin of 366.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 289.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 256.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 5.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

