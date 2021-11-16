iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 125,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 177.5% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Kwmg LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 158,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS:USMV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,975,970 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.