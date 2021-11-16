iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Sold by Hefren Tillotson Inc.

Hefren Tillotson Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 69.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,777 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGE. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,096,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,570,000 after buying an additional 2,067,755 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4,464.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,028,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,610 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1,053.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 341,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 311,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,015,000 after acquiring an additional 129,185 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 376,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,997,000 after acquiring an additional 101,097 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $39.26 and a one year high of $47.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.25.

