iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.01

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.01 and last traded at $63.01, with a volume of 360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.44.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

