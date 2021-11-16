iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.3% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 119,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $107.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.29. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $110.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

