iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.89. 95,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,485,111. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $63.59 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.81.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

