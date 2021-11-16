iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $16,650,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 285,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,021,000 after purchasing an additional 61,970 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25,490.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 52,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 107.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 24,742 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $277.24 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $209.81 and a 1 year high of $279.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.36.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.