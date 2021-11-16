iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Sets New 12-Month High at $123.38

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $123.38 and last traded at $123.28, with a volume of 5371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.91.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,872 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

