iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after acquiring an additional 906,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,134,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $119.55 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.56 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

