Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Isoray in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the healthcare company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Isoray’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Isoray in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISR opened at $0.60 on Monday. Isoray has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $84.72 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISR. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Isoray during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Isoray by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Isoray during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Isoray during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Isoray during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

