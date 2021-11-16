Ispolink Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.43 Million (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last seven days, Ispolink has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ispolink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ispolink has a market capitalization of $22.03 million and $5.43 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00049408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.58 or 0.00221121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00010596 BTC.

About Ispolink

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,201,294,913 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

