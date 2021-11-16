ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Up 220.0% in October

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOCY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in ITOCHU by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 51,570 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 406,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of ITOCHU in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:ITOCY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.01. The stock had a trading volume of 21,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ITOCHU has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $66.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.10. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ITOCHU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

