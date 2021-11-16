Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.38

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and traded as high as $8.40. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 218,376 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IVPAF. Citigroup began coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.36.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

