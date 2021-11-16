Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Update

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the October 14th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Izotropic stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 95,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,310. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. Izotropic has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.31.
