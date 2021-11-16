Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Update

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the October 14th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Izotropic stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 95,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,310. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. Izotropic has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.31.

About Izotropic

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes next generation 3D breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

