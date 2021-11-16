Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $34.23.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $925,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $890,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $314,000. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JXN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.