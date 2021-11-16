Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.00

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.91, with a volume of 23690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

JXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

