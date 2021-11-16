Jamal K. Muashsher Sells 1,527 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stock

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Valvoline stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,646. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.35. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,234 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,726,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,316 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,066 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,120 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2,196.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 964,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000,000 after purchasing an additional 922,590 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VVV. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

