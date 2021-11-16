Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Stock Position Trimmed by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,682 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for 2.4% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $42,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 140.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $97,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 215.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA remained flat at $$49.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,348. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.90 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09.

