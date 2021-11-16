Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XERS. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 66,697 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

