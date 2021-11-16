Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.47) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.12). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.52. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WVE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

WVE stock opened at $4.52 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The company has a market cap of $229.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 1,204.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 150,305 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 207.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 50,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

