Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Integral Ad Science in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integral Ad Science’s FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IAS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $25.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $29.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,571,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,903,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,387,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,874,000 after buying an additional 2,069,705 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,841,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

