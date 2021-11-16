Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,752.62

Shares of Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,752.62 ($22.90) and traded as low as GBX 710 ($9.28). Jet2 plc (DTG.L) shares last traded at GBX 728.50 ($9.52), with a volume of 311,914 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 728.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,752.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 9.36.

About Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG)

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 plc (DTG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 plc (DTG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.