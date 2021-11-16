JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apyx Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of APYX opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $559.46 million, a PE ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

