John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the October 14th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 27,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,314. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
