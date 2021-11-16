John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the October 14th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 27,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,314. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 68.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 205,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 83,526 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 36.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

