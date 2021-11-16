John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) by 118.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 102.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the first quarter worth $160,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 73.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.191 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

