John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $29,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 42,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 273,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Beacon Wealthcare LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 199,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 353,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period.

VEU opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.74. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

