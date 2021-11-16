John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Invests $60,000 in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,745,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,926,000 after purchasing an additional 406,066 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,692,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,529,000 after purchasing an additional 873,205 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,085 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,530,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,155,000 after acquiring an additional 282,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,467,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,260,000 after acquiring an additional 77,531 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.99 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.