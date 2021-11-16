JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €108.00 Price Target

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Vinci in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($115.88) price target on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €105.56 ($124.19).

Shares of DG traded up €0.88 ($1.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €94.63 ($111.33). 765,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €90.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €91.63.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

