JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 15,440 Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of -0.06.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. Analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Wells acquired 50,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $363,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HIMS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

