JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 82.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,054 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,499 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in LCNB were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of LCNB by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

LCNB stock opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. LCNB Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $252.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.86.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). LCNB had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that LCNB Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

LCNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

