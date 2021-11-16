JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 1,889 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $53,099.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $147,224.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,221,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,831,038.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,914 shares of company stock worth $889,523. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TARS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

TARS opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34). Equities analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

